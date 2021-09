Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Chandima Weerakkody says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Weerakkody said that an antigen test had found that he has contracted the virus.

He said the test was carried out yesterday and the result showed that he was Covid positive.

Weerakody appealed to all those who had close contact with him over the past few days to follow the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)