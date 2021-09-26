Arimac spearheading 10-years of digital transformation in Asia.

Arimac Digital launched its journey 10 years ago in the digital industry as an up-and-coming innovative tech company. Today, Arimac is spearheading digital solutions for customers around the world and is dominating the Asian region markets, moving from strength to strength with disruptive solutions in web and mobile development, immersive technologies, robotics and cognitive sciences, and game development to cater to the rapidly changing dynamics of global technology.

Since its inception, Arimac has expanded to several countries, including UAE, Caribbean Islands, Fiji, and Australia serving global industry behemoths, such as Dhiraagu, Ooredoo, Etihad, Visa, and Emirates over its ten years of operations. Arimac’s ecosystem of products and services also support a star-studded local client base, which includes Dialog Axiata, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, MAS, Hemas, SriLankan Airlines, Brandix, 3M, Lowe LDB, Nestle, and Unilever. Arimac’s solutions currently touch 150 million consumers around the world daily, transforming their lives everyday through the power of technology.

“Surpassing numerous challenges and marking remarkable milestones, we are very proud to celebrate our 10th anniversary at Arimac Digital. During these last 10 years, our passion for technology, the distinctive competences, the skills of our people, and our deep roots in agile innovation have been the driving force behind our daily efforts to invest in new capabilities and continuous innovations for our clients. Even within this challenging economy, we have been able to create groundbreaking innovations that put Sri Lanka on the map and establish ourselves as an ICT industry leader. Our success today is undoubtedly due to the deep commitment, passion, and skill of our employees. None of these achievements would have been a reality if not for the continued and dedicated efforts of our people. As we step into a new decade, we stand strong and focused to further revolutionize this digital sphere and keep Sri Lanka on the map as a star destination in Asia for technology solutions,” stated Chamira Jayasinghe, Founder and CEO of Arimac Digital.

The secret ingredient behind Arimac’s success is the diversity of its 230+ staff members, who come from all walks of life. From Stanford graduates to those who have not yet completed their academic education, every talented and passionate youth has an equal opportunity at Arimac to showcase and hone their talents. This is the ethos on which Arimac was founded, where Arimac’s doors are open for pure talent, passion, and fire without any pre-requisite for language fluency or educational qualifications. Over the past decade, Arimac has molded over 30,000 young minds on innovative digital solutions, such as Diyazen – South Asia’s first humanoid robot, and game developments including Kanchayudha and NERO. Arimac also completed a global campaign for the United Nations to showcase their Sustainable Developmental Goals, which received more than one hundred million impressions from across different countries.

Marking their decennial with a symbol of powerful innovation, Arimac Digital launches NERO, Sri Lanka’s first fast-paced, stealth-action game developed end-to-end by Sri Lankan talent at Arimac’s Game Design Studio. NERO marks the commencement of Sri Lanka’s foray into the global stage of gaming showcasing the immense talent of Sri Lankan game developers. It is the love child of a group of highly driven game developers at Arimac, who spent countless hours conducting extensive research and developing a world-class gaming experience over three years to create a watershed game celebrating the heroism of unsung war heroes in Sri Lanka.

Arimac has garnered many prestigious accolades over the years, including APICTA, NBQSA, Stevie Awards, as well as the coveted Microsoft Gold Partnership, and is also certified as one of the Great Places to Work® in Sri Lanka. Yet, when questioned on the pride he feels to have received such recognition, Chamira Jayasinghe said, “What gives me more pleasure is reflecting on the relationships and friendships we have fostered over the past decade along with the amazing innovative technologies we have launched here in our homeland and overseas. We have come a long way from being a small tech company to a brand that has pioneered the Sri Lankan tech industry and now Asia. We look forward to many more years of digital disruption in global markets while uplifting the untapped talent of regional youth and minimizing brain drain in Sri Lanka.”