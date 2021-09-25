Uber Eats launches in Gampaha; its 5th city in Sri Lanka

Uber Eats announced its launch in Gampaha, its fifth city in Sri Lanka, bringing convenient food and grocery to the region and connecting local restaurants and merchants with new customers.

The Uber Eats app is available in Gampaha town and surrounding areas such as Ganemulla and Moragoda. People can order from over 30 restaurants on the app, including global brands like KFC and Pizza Hut and local favourites such as Hansa Village, Hogwarts Café, Perera & Sons and Submarine Hut.

Discussing the launch, Bhavna Dadlani, Head of Uber Eats Sri Lanka said, “We are thrilled to continue our journey in Sri Lanka with the launch of Uber Eats in our fifth city, bringing the magic of food and grocery delivery to people in Gampaha. This is a deepening of our commitment to Sri Lanka, and will increase earning opportunities for restaurant partners, merchants and courier partners alike.”

Uber Eats is proud to bring the convenience and ease of selection to residents, especially as many are staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will generate new levels of service in the area and add to its budding food culture,

To commemorate the launch, new users can enjoy 70% off, up to LKR 500, on their first orders above LKR 700, from any restaurant in Gampaha, using the code “HELLO70”.

Getting started with Uber Eats is easy and free: