Sri Lanka to seek world heritage status for Ritigala archaeological site

Sri Lanka is to seek world heritage status for the Ritigala archaeological site.

Director-General of the Central Cultural Fund, Professor Gamini Ranasinghe said that the relevant documents to obtain World Heritage status for the Ritigala archaeological site are now being prepared.

He said that once completed, the documents will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

The historical Ritigala archaeological site is situated between World Heritage cities Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa.

Forty kilometres from Sigiri, Ritigala comprises a mountain range about 750 meters in height with biodiversity and various climatic conditions. The monastery complex built for meditating monks in the 9th century AC in keeping with the environmental condition is the main archaeological heritage at the site.

The most attractive constructions in Ritigala are the promenades made of stone slabs through the thick jungle and the padhanaghara built using natural environmental features. In addition there are a few caves where the monks lived in about the 3-2 centuries BC. (Colombo Gazette)