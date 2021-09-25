Seylan Bank’s Ruwanwella Branch Gets Spacious New Location

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, relocated its Ruwanwella Branch to a spacious new location on the 21st of September 2021 in order to better serve its customers. The new branch is located at No. 52, Kegalle Road, Ruwanwella.

The new Ruwanwella Branch is more centrally located, allowing customers hassle-free access to the premises and ATM services. The Branch will be open for business during standard working hours. The spacious new branch is well equipped to provide all Seylan customers with a more personalized service, ensuring higher convenience levels.

Seylan Bank follows all guidelines set by the health authorities when managing day to day operations owing to the ongoing pandemic situation and encourages all customers to follow all relevant guidelines to ensure safety during these times of caution. The Bank invites all customers to utilize Seylan’s multiple digital platforms for day to day transactions or visit www.seylan.lk for further information. Customers can also call the Seylan 24/7 hotline for further assistance on 011 200 88 88.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class services. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers, and has expanded its footprint with 172 branches, 70 Cash Deposit Machines, 86 Cheque Deposit Machines and an ATM network of 216 units across the country. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised to ‘A’(lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all aspects.