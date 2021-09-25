Ranil suspects lockdown will not be lifted on 1st October

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe suspects the current lockdown will not be lifted on 1st October.

The UNP media unit quoted Wickremesinghe as saying that there are reports of a delay in purchasing diesel supplies for the domestic market.

As a result, he fears the lockdown will be extended further till mid-October.

The UNP leader had expressed these views during a panel discussion organised by the International Chamber of Commerce Sri Lanka (ICC Sri Lanka).

Responding to the issue of debt management in Sri Lanka, Wickremesinghe had said that the most pressing concern is addressing the dwindling foreign exchange reserves in the country.

He explained that the regional foreign exchange reserves are projected to increase over the course of the year while Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves are on a downward trend. (Colombo Gazette)