New guidelines to be introduced when curfew is lifted

New guidelines will be introduced when the quarantine curfew is lifted, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

The new guidelines will be introduced if the quarantine curfew is lifted on 1st October.

The matter was discussed when the NOCPCO Task Force met with NOCPCO head, Chief of Defence Staff and the Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will decide on the lifting of the quarantine curfew on his return to Sri Lanka.

The NOCPCO Task Force re-visited the progress of the national vaccination drive, new quarantine procedures at the airport, decline in the numbers seeking vaccines among the youth, and guidelines to be introduced once the quarantine curfew is lifted.

The Presidential Task Force had also met separately yesterday and was chaired by Finance Minister Basil Rajapakse.

General Shavendra Silva had noted at the NOCPCO Task Force meeting that there was a marked drop in the number of people infected by Covid while the number of deaths had also seen a decline.

He said that this was as a result of the quarantine curfew enforced in the country. (Colombo Gazette)