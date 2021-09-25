Government to felicitate Yohani on achievement

By Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam)

The Government is to felicitate Sri Lanka’s singing sensation Yohani on her achievement with the song Manike Mage Hithe.

Sri Lankan authorities had been questioned on social media over the failure to formally recognize Yohani and Satheeshan for going global with their hit song.

The song has become a major global hit and has now crossed over 122 million views on YouTube.

When contacted by Daily Mirror, Youth Affairs Minister Namal Rajapaksa said that the Government was not in a position to have any public event to felicitate Yohani on her achievement as a result of the Covid situation.

However, he said that while the Government recognizes her achievement, a formal felicitation event will take place once the Covid situation improves further.

“It is a great achievement and she herself worked very hard for this. Yohani is a good hardworking, young talented artiste. As the Minister of Youth Affairs this is what we like to see,” he said.

Rajapaksa said that people like Yohani can motivate other youngsters as well.

“We would love to see more young Sri Lankans going global,” the Minister said.

Yohani said yesterday that she has now been exclusively signed as a Wingman India artist and will be managed by Sonu Lakhwani in India.

Wingman Talent Management manages some of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)