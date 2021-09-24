Sri Lanka begins vaccinating children for the coronavirus

Sri Lanka today began vaccinating children for the first time, for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health said that children between the age of 12 and 19 suffering from chronic illnesses or having disabilities, are being vaccinated today.

The vaccination for the coronavirus is being carried out at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo, and Teaching hospitals in Anuradhapura and Kurunegala.

The Government announced last week that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on those aged between 15-19 and children above 12 years with disabilities.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said the decision was taken at the Covid Task Force meeting last Friday.

He said that the decision was taken after obtaining medical advise locally and by studying the vaccination process overseas. (Colombo Gazette)