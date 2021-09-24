Sinopharm urged to establish COVID-19 vaccine refilling plant in Sri Lanka

Sinopharm has been urged to establish a COVID-19 vaccine refilling plant in Sri Lanka.

The request was made when the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona, together with Embassy officials, visited Sinopharm’s Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. (CNBG).

The Vice President of the Sinopharm HQ Shi Shengyi, the President of the Biological Products Division Zhu Jingjin, and the Vice President of the International Division Yan Bing welcomed the Ambassador and escorted the delegation on a tour of the massive facility. The Ambassador visited the central-control room and the vaccine production plant capable of producing five billion doses per year.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Sinopharm for supplying 23 million doses of vaccine to Sri Lanka on commercial terms.

The delegation was also briefed on the gradual progress of the CNBG from its commencement in 1919 to its current cutting-edge facility.

During the visit, the Ambassador reiterated, the advantage of establishing a COVID-19 vaccine refilling plant in Sri Lanka. He emphasized the local market opportunities and wider market access in the region. The Sinopharm management responded positively.

Previously, on 07 September 2021, the Ambassador visited Sinopharm and handed over a letter from President Gotabaya Rajapakse to the Chairman of the company, Liu Jingzhen. (Colombo Gazette)