Schools to be reopened in four stages after curfew is lifted

Schools will be reopened in four stages after the quarantine curfew is lifted, the Education Ministry said today.

The Education Ministry said that Grades 1-5 in 3884 schools in Sri Lanka will resume in the first stage.

The decision to commence classes for children below 12-years of age in the first stage was taken as they are not being vaccinated.

Sri Lanka has now commenced a program to vaccinate children above the age of 12.

The Education Ministry said that discussions are currently underway at district and provincial level to resume schools for certain grades.

Schools are being prepared to resume classes for the approved grades once the quarantine curfew is lifted. (Colombo Gazette)