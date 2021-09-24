Pak authorities arrest four people from Lahore amid terror threats

Following the recent terror threats in Pakistan, the counter-terrorism authorities from the country’s Punjab province arrested four persons from Lahore on September 20, the vernacular media said.

The four suspects were identified as Muhammad Mushtaq, Sami Ullah, Adil Jamal and Osama Khalid.

The four were residents of Karachi and were planning strikes against important persons. The CTD recovered explosives from them. Further investigation is underway.

According to media reports, the development may be viewed against the backdrop of recent terror threats, including cancellations of the New Zealand and British cricket matches in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Sindh province had issued an alert about possible terror attacks, following intelligence reports amid the investigation of different groups conducted by counterterrorism wings in the country.

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar in a circular had warned that the possible sabotage acts could be carried out in September, The News International reported.

The provincial police chief had directed the relevant officials to ensure the provision of security at public places including railway stations, bus terminals, vegetable markets, and other places where people gather in large numbers.

This comes as pedestrian traffic through Pakistan’s south-western Chaman border crossing has increased after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan over the last few weeks. Last month, the province’s CTD had overhauled its structure to make it responsive against future threats due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)