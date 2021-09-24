Malaysia relaxes ban on travellers from Sri Lanka

Malaysia has relaxed a ban on travellers from Sri Lanka and four other countries.

Accordingly, those with permanent resident status, long-stay passes, businessmen and investors can enter Malaysia from these five countries.

The strict conditions were imposed since April 26 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Malaysia’s Immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that restrictions have been relaxed for selected travellers from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

“These visitors needed to be fully vaccinated, undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival and be quarantined for the period stipulated for all foreign arrivals by the health ministry in order to curb the spread of any new variants into the country,” he said in a letter to the foreign missions of the 5 countries.

The ban on tourists from all countries is still in place in Malaysia. (Colombo Gazette)