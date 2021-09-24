Major Indian talent company grabs Sri Lankan singer Yohani

A major Indian talent company has grabbed Sri Lankan singer Yohani after her track “Manike Mage Hithe’ went viral in India and around the world.

Yohani said that she has been exclusively signed as a Wingman India artist and will be managed by Sonu Lakhwani in India.

Wingman Talent Management manages some of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities.

Sonu Lakhwani is the founder of Wingman Talent Management.

Yohani is scheduled to perform for the first time in India later this month.

Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani and Satheeshan is currently in the top 10 of the global charts.

The Sri Lankan song is at number 7 on the YouTube global charts this week. The song was at number 6 last week.

‘Manike Mage Hithe’ by Yohani and Satheeshan has crossed 119 million views on YouTube.

The song became a huge hit around the world after it drew India’s attention when actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of him dancing to the Hindi version of the track. (Colombo Gazette)