Tamil National People’s Front MP arrested in Jaffna

Tamil National People’s Front (TNFP) Parliamentarian Selvarasa Gajendran was arrested in Jaffna today while attempting to commemorate former LTTE political wing leader Thileepan.

The Police said that Gajendran and two others were arrested for violating the quarantine regulations.

A heated exchange took place when Gajendran attempted to defy Police warnings and commemorate Thileepan.

The Police eventually dragged the MP into a Police jeep and took him away.

Two others who attempted to obstruct the Police were also arrested.

All three were eventually released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)