Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena endorsed his certificate on the Consumer Affairs Authority (Amendment) Bill, No 09 of 2003.

The Bill was passed without amendments after being debated in Parliament yesterday (22).

The Bill was presented by the Minister of Trade in Parliament on 06th September 2021 which was published in the Gazette on the 19th August, 2021.

Accordingly, the Consumer Affairs Authority (Amendment) Act, No 09 of 2003 came into force from yesterday (22). (Colombo Gazette)