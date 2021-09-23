ServeAlly – Digitalizing Talent Acquisition with the Launch of its New Website

With an abundance of global resources, declining rates, and narrowing of margins dictating trends, organizations are urgently realigning their digital transformation journeys and are now shifting towards the use of contingent workers. With the demand for new normal technology talent rising and product roadmaps being critically scrutinized and reprioritized, it is important that organizations are able to find the right resources to work on key projects.

ServeAlly is the staff augmentation unit affiliated with Zone24x7 Inc that focuses on these resource gaps created by the need for high-quality technology talent. Specialized in helping clients extend their business capacity and reduce operational costs by providing staff leasing services.

In light of this ServeAlly has recently launched its new completely revamped website, providing a new look into how it provides unmatched engineering talent to help organizations fulfill their core business needs. The new site provides unique insights into the world of staff augmentation through a variety of models which have been carefully designed to meet specific client business demands in an increasingly fluid fast-paced world. The information has been presented in an easy-to-navigate manner, delving into its different service offerings as well as providing a preview of the unique benefits it offers both its clients and its talent alike through its unique Engineering Incubator Program.

ServeAlly’s Engineering Incubator Program is a unique differentiator that allows it to develop its many engineering talents into ‘market-ready’ engineers by bridging the gap between the skills demanded within the market and the actual skillsets possessed by its engineers. Boasting numerous success stories, this program has helped all its talent to thrive within the business environments they have been introduced to, more of which can be explored by visiting serveally.com to find out why ServeAlly offers the Best in Engineering Talent.

ServeAlly powered by Zone24x7 is a Global Technology Company, headquartered in San Jose, California with Technology Centers in Colombo, Sri Lanka recording over two decades of experience in technology innovation and services. ServeAlly is committed to providing the highest quality of staff augmentation services in Asia, by partnering with organizations, fulfilling their needs for qualified technical professionals to build the best in class solutions and help meet core business goals.