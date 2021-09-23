Ninewells unveils its Molecular Genetics Laboratory in collaboration with Genelabs Medical

Ninewells Hospital, the leading woman and childcare hospital in Sri Lanka’s private healthcare sector, recently partnered with Genelabs Medical, a pioneer in genetic testing that utilises cutting-edge technology for the molecular diagnosis of clinical conditions. This new venture by Ninewells Hospital and Genelabs heralds a brave new frontier for medicine in Sri Lanka, offering patrons a host of new investigations, with the hope of helping them lead healthier lives.

Ninewells’ Molecular Genetic Laboratory offers a range of new services based on front-line medical research. This includes a new department of genetics and genomic sciences, in partnership with Genelabs, which specialises in the screening and diagnosis of adult and paediatric patients. This includes testing for genetic diseases and birth defects during pregnancy, reproductive complications, as well as genetic screening tests for individuals who are at a higher risk for certain medical conditions such as cancer. The division has a team of highly skilled specialists who are some of the best in the island. This encompasses scientists who specialise in medical genetics, as well as genetic counsellors.

Speaking about this momentous milestone in the local healthcare sector’s evolution, Mr. Tharanga Weerasuriya – General Manager, Ninewells Hospital had this to say: “Today marks the official opening of Ninewells’ Molecular Genetics Laboratory in partnership with Genelabs Medical. It is the culmination of several months of rigorous planning, strategising, and groundwork, and we are delighted to finally see the fruits of our combined efforts come to life. We look forward to seeing how this new chapter will unfold for both Ninewells and Genelabs, and we hope that this is the beginning of a dynamic and successful partnership.”

Commenting on this groundbreaking new partnership, Dr. Chandanamali Punchihewa – CEO & Chief Scientist, Genelabs Medical had this to say: “Genelabs Medical offers the most advanced genetic testing services, making them more accessible and readily available to the clientele of developing countries such as Sri Lanka. This is vital for the progress of the local medical sector and gives Sri Lankans access to world-class technology and international standard testing. It is extremely gratifying to partner with Ninewells Hospital and together we intend to raise the bar for genetic medicine in Sri Lanka.”

The official opening ceremony held in September 2021 at the Ninewells Hospital premises (2nd floor) was attended by a host of dignitaries and industry doyens, including Dr. Chandanamali Punchihewa – Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientist of Genelabs Medical, Mr. Manoj Punchihewa – Managing Director of Genelabs Medical, Mr. Theo Fernando – Managing Director of Ninewells Hospital, Dr. Thiasha Fernando – Director of Ninewells Hospital, Dr. Vibash Wijeratne – Chief Operating Officer & Director of Ninewells Hospital, General Siri Ranaweera – Senior Director Admin & Logistics of Ninewells Hospital, as well as the Senior Management of both Ninewells Hospital & Genelabs Medical.

As the leading specialised woman & child care hospital in Sri Lanka’s private healthcare sector, Ninewells Hospital offers a range of services in the fields of obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics and fertility. Under the leadership of the Access Group of Companies, Ninewells has evolved into a fully-fledged healthcare facility that promises “A Lifetime of Care” to all its patrons. More recently, the launch of its Aesthetic and Cosmetic Center, followed by the inauguration of its luxury thematic maternity studios and executive suites, as well as its state-of-the-art Molecular Genetics Laboratory, further extended the hospital’s overall service offering, whilst reinforcing its spearheading presence in the region’s healthcare industry.