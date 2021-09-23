Lanka Premier League to be played in December

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is to be held from 04th to 23rd December 2021, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said today.

The 2nd edition of the Lanka Premier League will consist of 05 teams, with each having a 20-player squad.

A squad will consist of 14 local and 06 overseas players.

Overseas Players entering the LPL player draft should have represented their respective national team, or played First-Class cricket, or should have taken part in a major T20 franchise-based cricket in full member board tournaments.

The players should also be recognized by the respective cricketing boards.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that the ‘Overseas Player Registration Process’ for the 2nd edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will commence tomorrow, 24th September 2021.

The players can register their names via the registration portal established at www.srilankacricket.lk on or before 12.00 pm of 05th October 2021.

All registered players will be included in the LPL Player Draft, based on their eligibility. (Colombo Gazette)