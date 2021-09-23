India and Sri Lanka hold comprehensive talks

India and Sri Lanka held comprehensive talks covering a wide range of issues.

The External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar met the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, G.L. Peiris in New York.

Jaishankar tweeted saying he looks forward to working with Peiris to advance their shared agenda.

“Pleased to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, this time in his new capacity. A comprehensive discussion on our close relationship. Look forward to working with him to advance our shared agenda,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The two Foreign Ministers are in New York for the UN General Assembly. (Colombo Gazette)