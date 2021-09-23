Flavours by Cinnamon extend ‘Meals that Heal’ for Front line workers

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Sri Lanka’s leading hospitality brand, in partnership with the Sri Lanka Red Cross, pledge to aid front line workers by providing the necessary meals in support of the challenging task they have embarked upon in mitigating the COVID-19 spread across the nation.

The ‘Meals that Heal’ programme which was first introduced in June 2021, as a part of the delivery platform of the hotel chain; Flavours by Cinnamon – allows for customers to be a part of the brand’s drive to provide communities with meals. As with every order placed via Flavours by Cinnamon, customers are able to top up their order value with a desired amount, which will be directed towards the fund to help serve the communities.

This pledge which works as an extension of the ‘Meals that Heal’ Program, will see 5-star Cinnamon city hotel properties – Cinnamon Grand Colombo & Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo donate 1000 meals to frontline workers at the Maligawatta Hospital, Wethara Hospital, Homagama Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Kahathuduwa MOH, Kolonnawa MOH, Nawagamuwa Hospital, Athurugiriya Hospital, Kosgama Hospital, Hanwella MOH and to the Disinfection team.

Speaking with Vice President Marketing and Events, at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Dileep Mudadeniya, stated: “It is imperative that whilst our nation continues to be ravaged by COVID-19, as corporate citizens, we do our part to support our community members. We are thankful to our loyal customer base of Flavours by Cinnamon for coming forward to contribute to this programme caring for fellow citizens of the island. ‘Meals that Heal’ initiative was launched a few months ago to allow customers to be part of the Cinnamon ethos to support and build our communities and continues to provide for those truly in need. To date we have provided meals to over thousands of community members and their families. We are pleased to partner with the Sri Lanka Red Cross in order to further this initiative and look forward to providing customers more opportunities to be a part of our community outreach and care programmes.”

Flavours by Cinnamon delivery platform provides customers with exclusive access to a variety of cuisines and hand-crafted menus from Cinnamon Grand Colombo’s outlets – Noodles, Coffee Stop, The Lagoon, Nuga Gama. Chutneys, Tea Lounge and Plates; and Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo’s outlets – Goodies, Long Feng, Royal Thai, Sushi Bar, ColomBar and The Indian Kitchen.