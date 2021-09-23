Eric Rajapakse Opticians brings attention to proper eyecare for reading during “Literary Month”

Eric Rajapakse Opticians, Sri Lanka’s leading eyecare specialist with over 100 years of expertise, is marking the Literary Month by highlighting how reading is a healthy habit that should be continued for life.

In order to keep reading for life, it is important to keep your eyes healthy. As you grow older, you are likely to develop an eye condition known as Presbyopia which is a natural part of aging. It is where your eyes find it increasingly difficult to shift focus from near to far objects. Although this might keep you away from your favourite books, magazines and newspapers, it need not be the case as it can be easily rectified by obtaining a pair of reading glasses.

You can easily obtain a pair of reading glasses by visiting an eyecare expert. Eric Rajapakse Opticians provides comprehensive eye examinations that are carried out by qualified optometrists using high-tech computerised equipment in order to identify any conditions that affect a person’s eyesight and recommend the best course of action. They offer high-quality products at affordable prices through their modern showrooms where professionally qualified staff serve customers of all age groups. Customers who step into Eric Rajapakse Opticians branch will be able to choose from a wide array of top global brands for frames for their reading glasses. They also offer spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses and hearing aids. All showrooms provide a safe and secure environment by operating strictly in accordance with the health guidelines given by the authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.