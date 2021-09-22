Ranil and Vadivel Suresh clash over privilege issue

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Vadivel Suresh clashed in Parliament today over a privilege issue.

The clash took place when Vadivel Suresh raised a privilege issue in Parliament today.

Vadivel Suresh alleged that a group of UNP members had stormed the office of the Janatha Estate Workers Union and posed a threat to him.

He said that he had also lodged a complaint with the Welikada Police over the incident but no investigation had taken place.

Wickremesinghe responded saying there was a court case against the Janatha Estate Workers Union.

As a result he told the Speaker to let the judicial process to be completed and then decide on the privilege issue.

However, Vadivel Suresh clashed with the former Prime Minister on the issue saying there was no threat to the MP.

The MP and Wickremesinghe continued to exchange heated words. (Colombo Gazette)