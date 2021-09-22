patpat.lk is now Sri Lanka’s Biggest Online Search Platform

patpat.lk recently upgraded their offering and website, making it Sri Lanka’s biggest online search platform catering to all lifestyle needs. With these latest enhancements, consumers can now access a wide range of products and services across the five key verticals Vehicle, marketplace, property, education and leisure, amounting to over 100,000+ ads, along with unique financial assistance options to suit individual requirements.

One of the key features of the site is that it helps users achieve their aspirations by providing financial assistance for any product or service listed on the site. Users can easily apply for vehicle leases, property loans, educational loans, personal loans and credit cards via the platform. The application can be submitted online and the team at patpat.lk will be in touch with the applicant within fifteen minutes. The platform is designed to equally benefit both merchants and dealers with informative new landing pages with design improvements for easy access.

The marketplace vertical has over a 100+ categories, which includes electronic items, fashion items, food and beverage, groceries and many more, and has been the most popular vertical among customers. Customers have the option to contact merchants through WhatsApp and Viber for any assistance or information related to their listed product or service. patpat.lk has given utmost priority to many local producers and entrepreneurs, under a special section titled ‘Made in Sri Lanka’ to further strengthen the Sri Lankan MSME segment. In addition, merchants can sell their products or service on the platform free of charge, with no commissions or fees charged by patpat.lk.

Along with the marketplace vertical, the vehicle and property verticals showcase advertisements from various categories. Users can select vehicles and properties that are closely aligned with their budget as the more financially convenient, estimated monthly rental can be added when searching for options. The education vertical displays courses from recognized educational providers across different fields. It ranges from undergraduate, postgraduate, diplomas and vocational training programmes. The leisure vertical showcases a wide array of holiday deals from around the country for customers to choose from.

The patpat.lk new website landing page has been enhanced taking into consideration customer sentiments and feedback and gives a snapshot of all five verticals in one page and eases the navigation process for the user. Customers can easily apply for any financial assistance directly from the home page, if required. For merchants who regularly post advertisements, the team has introduced a free membership service, which includes exclusive, additional benefits. The dedicated page allows merchants to share their product catalogues with their customers as and when required.

Interested merchants and dealers can join the platform through the mobile app on iOS and Android. For more information on the platform and its services please visit www.patpat.lk or call team patpat.lk on 0117 449 999.

patpat.lk is a fully Sri Lankan lifestyle platform and trusted partner with many accolades under its name. Desined and developed locally and moulded to suit our requirements, the platform won “BestWeb.lk Gold award in 2021 and emerged winners at the SLT Zero One Awards 2018/2019 for Best Digital-Enabled Product/Service. patpat.lk also won Gold in the ‘Finance’ category at the Effie Awards Sri Lanka in 2019.