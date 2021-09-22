Manike to perform in Hyderabad and Gurugram

Sri Lanka’s singing sensation Yohani is heading to India to perform in Hyderabad and Gurugram.

Organisers announced that the girl behind ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ which has become a major hit in India, will be performing in India on 30th September and 3rd October.

“I have ALWAYS wanted to perform in India and I can’t believe it is finally happening! 🇮🇳

The love shown to ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, still baffles me 🥺❤️ I’m so stoked that this is finally happening and that I get to perform in Gurugram & Hyderabad on 30th September & 3rd October respectively,” Yohani said on her official Facebook page.

Supermoon, the organisers of the show, said that Yohani will perform her greatest hits and more in India for the first time ever.

On 30th September Yohani will perform at Studio XO, Gurugram, India and on 3rd October at Heart Cup Cafe, Hyderabad, India.

Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani and Satheeshan is in the top 10 of the global charts.

The Sri Lankan song is at number 7 on the YouTube global charts this week. The song was at number 6 last week.

‘Manike Mage Hithe’ by Yohani and Satheeshan has crossed 116 million views on YouTube. (Colombo Gazette)