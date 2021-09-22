Justice Minister looks to appoint a committee to probe Lohan’s incident

Justice Minister Ali Sabry has sought to appoint a committee to probe the prison incident involving State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma told reporters today that the matter was discussed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

Alahapperuma said the Justice Minister is looking to appoint a committee headed by a retired judge to investigate the incident.

Ratwatte resigned from his post last week after it was alleged that he had threatened to kill two inmates at the Anuradhapura prison.

He handed over his letter of resignation from the post of Prison Management and Prisoners Rehabilitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Ratwatte had allegedly gone to the Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September and forced two prisoners to kneel and threatened to kill them. (Colombo Gazette)