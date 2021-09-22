Cabinet decides to obtain USD 100 million loan from IMF to get vaccines

The Sri Lanka Cabinet has approved a proposal to obtain a USD 100 million loan from the International Monitory Fund (IMF) to get vaccines.

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella had proposed that Sri Lanka obtain the additional loan grant of United States $ 100 million under the programme of strategic preparation and response to COVID–19.

The IMF had agreed to grant a supplementary loan of USD 100 million to assist Sri Lanka’s COVID–19 response.

The Government said that it was decided to obtain the funds to procure 14 million dozes of the Pfizer vaccine and also finance other costs pertaining to the vaccination program.

Accordingly the Cabinet has granted approval to a resolution submitted by the Minister of Health to obtain the supplementary financing facility. (Colombo Gazette)