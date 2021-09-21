State Minister accepts resignation of CAA member

State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna has accepted the resignation of Thushan Gunawardena, one of the three full time members of the Consumer Affairs Authority.

Gunawardena had tendered his resignation through the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority and the State Minister has accepted the resignation and informed him of the same, the Ministry said today.

The State Minister further stated that Gunawardena has been quoted in some media as being an Executive Director and Director General of the Consumer Affairs Authority. However, the Ministry says there are no such positions in the Consumer Affairs Authority Act.

Alagiyawanna pointed out that he has provided incorrect/false information through the media regarding the Consumer Affairs Authority and as such he, as the State Minister, has refuted all such information.

The Minister further said that he will provide further facts about this issue tomorrow in Parliament during the debate on the Amendment of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act. (Colombo Gazette)