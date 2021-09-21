Sri Lanka to prepare to administer booster shots

Sri Lanka is to prepare to administer booster shots if a recommendation is made for the third dose.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana told Parliament today that the Pfizer vaccine will be used as the third dose.

He said that the required stocks to use as the third dose have already been ordered.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is important that available supplies are equitably distributed to ensure global access to two doses for priority populations in all countries. Hence WHO has called for a moratorium on booster doses for the time being.

Sri Lanka has used six vaccines – AstraZeneca (Japan), Covishield, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik. All except Sputnik have WHO Emergency Use License (EUL). So far, Sri Lanka has received 27 million vaccine doses, of which 12.2% were accessed through COVAX AMC. (Colombo Gazette)