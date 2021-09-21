Rishad Bathiudeen further remanded over Easter Sunday attacks

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen has been ordered to be further remanded till 5th October over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The order was given by the Colombo Fort Magistrates Court when the case was heard today.

The former Minister and his brother Riyadh Bathiudeen were arrested in April in connection with the attacks.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act over allegations of aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The Police claimed they were arrested following extensive investigations. (Colombo Gazette)