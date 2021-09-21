Steps are being taken to administer the Pfizer jab for Advanced Level students.

Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told Parliament that a decision on this has already been taken.

He said that on a directive by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Education and Health Ministries had discussed the matter.

Subsequently it was decided to administer the Pfizer jab for Advanced Level students.

It was announced last week that the Pfizer vaccine will also be administered on those aged between 15-19 and children above 12 years with disabilities.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said the decision was taken at the Covid Task Force meeting held on Friday.

He said that the decision was taken after obtaining medical advise locally and by studying the vaccination process overseas.

Channa Jayasumana said that Sri Lanka has ordered more stocks of the Pfizer vaccine to administer on children.

The State Minister said the vaccines are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka over the next two weeks.

As a result, he said the vaccination of children is expected to commence in a week. (Colombo Gazette)