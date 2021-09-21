Karolina Protsenko takes Manike Mage Hithe to streets in the US

By Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam)

Popular violinist Karolina Protsenko has taken the Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ to the streets in the US.

Ukrainian born Protsenko has posted a video on her YouTube channel where she is seen playing the violin to the tune of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

She also posted a message saying the track is her violin cover of Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani and Satheeshan.

Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani and Satheeshan is currently in the top 10 of the global charts.

The Sri Lankan song is at number 7 on the YouTube global charts this week. The song was at number 6 last week.

‘Manike Mage Hithe’ by Yohani and Satheeshan has crossed 116 million views on YouTube.

The song drew India’s attention after Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of him dancing to the Hindi version of the track.

Bachchan had said that his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda edited the dance sequence from his iconic film Kaalia and replaced the original song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ with ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in the video.

Later Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, musician Sonu Nigam and Indian music producer, composer and social media personality Yashraj Mukhate danced to the tune of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

In addition, an IndiGo air hostess also danced to the track in a viral video.

A number of covers have also been recorded of the song in different languages the world over. (Colombo Gazette)