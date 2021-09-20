UN chief tells GR to protect minority rights

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has told President Gotabaya Rajapaksa about the need to protect minority rights in Sri Lanka.

Guterres met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with Sri Lanka for ongoing challenges related to COVID-19.

The President briefed the Secretary-General on domestic issues, including the reconciliation process.

The UN said that the Secretary-General offered the UN’s support in this regard and reiterated the UN’s view on the importance of ensuring protection of minority rights and civic engagement. (Colombo Gazette)