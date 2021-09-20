Special concessions for airlines operating scheduled flights to Mattala

Sri Lanka is to offer concessions to airlines deciding to operate scheduled flights to Mattala.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that airlines which commence scheduled flights to Mattala will be offered a number of concessions.

He said the airlines will be given a special concession package which includes a reduction is landing and parking fees spread over a four year period.

The Minister also said that airlines will be offered a discount on landing and parking fees at the Bandaranaike International Airport if they decide to operate scheduled flights to Mattala even once a week.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that Cabinet approval will be sought for the proposed concessions. (Colombo Gazette)