China lab created coronavirus ‘10,000-times stronger than usual’ as fears rage over Wuhan ‘leak’, scientists warn

A Wuhan lab-created coronavirus strains that were up to 10,000-times stronger than usual — amid fears a virus could have escaped when a technician was bitten by a mouse.

Bombshell documents have emerged which reveal how Chinese research funded by a US government agency involved souping up the virus and then transmitting it to “humanised mice”.

The documents — released by US Right to Know — show grant applications between 2017 and 2019 by US nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance which were lodged with White House advisor Dr Fauci Anthony’s National Institute of Health (NIH).

The research was carried out in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and studied coronavirus found in bats that had been captured in a former copper mine in Mojiang, some 1,118 miles away from the lab.

Richard Ebright, biosafety expert, and professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University told The Sun Online the papers show this involved dangerous experiments that may lead to one of the bugs escaping the lab.

The research appears to involve making bat coronaviruses more virulent — potentially having viral loads up to 10,000 times higher than normal.

Mice, which had been “humanised” by splicing them with human tissue, were then infected with the altered virus.

But worryingly, some of the coronaviruses were manipulated to make them extremely hazardous, Dr Ebright warned. (Courtesy SUN)