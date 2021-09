Sputnik V vaccines required to be used as the second dose arrived in Sri Lanka today.

A consignment of 120,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The Government said that the latest consignment will meet the requirements for the second dose.

There was a long delay in receiving the doses required for the second jab for those who got Sputnik V as the first dose.

The consignment received today is expected to be used in Kandy. (Colombo Gazette)