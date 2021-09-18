Sri Lanka Navy detains another boat with heroin in international waters

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized another foreign fishing vessel carrying a large consignment of narcotics in international waters, and arrested nine suspects.

According to the Navy, the boat was detained following a special operation carried out after days of continuous surveillance in the high seas south of Sri Lanka.

The special operation was carried out based on information provided by Sri Lanka Police.

The boat along with the nine foreign nationals are being escorted to the port of Colombo by Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Sindurala.

On 4th September the Navy detained a foreign vessel with a large stock of heroin and detained seven people.

Later on 11th September the Navy said it detained another foreign vessel transporting heroin.

The multi-day trawler with 9 crew members was detained south of Batticaloa. (Colombo Gazette)