Samarasinghe to be appointed Sri Lanka’s envoy to US

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Mahinda Samarasinghe is to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to the US.

Sources confirmed to Colombo Gazette that Samarasinghe will resign from his seat in Parliament to take on the new post.

The Kalutara District MP was earlier a Cabinet Minister and often represented Sri Lanka during the Human Rights Council sessions in Geneva.

Samarasinghe will replace Ravinatha Aryasinha who retired from service, just nine months after being posted to Washington as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the US. (Colombo Gazette)