President leaves for US to attend UN summit

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left for the US to attend the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The President is scheduled to address the UNGA on 21st September.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma said this week that the visit to the UN by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was important.

Alahaperuma said that the Government had used available technology to attend most overseas events without travelling overseas.

“Only essential overseas visits were undertaken in the recent past,” he added.

However, he said the visit to the UN was important, especially at a time when the country is facing criticism at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“Attending the UN General Assembly at this time, with a small delegation, will not be disadvantageous to the country,” he said.

The Cabinet co-spokesman said that it is the responsibility of the Government to attend such events without placing an additional burden on the economy. (Colombo Gazette)