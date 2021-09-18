EC to seek action following Lohan’s incident  

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Election Commission is to seek action from Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena following the prison incident involving MP and State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

The Commission said that it will seek the intervention of the Speaker to restore public confidence on public representatives.

Among other matters, the incident involving State Minister Lohan Ratwatte was discussed when the Election Commission met yesterday (Friday).

The Commission noted that the incident posed a threat to the safety of prisoners and was a violation of human rights.

The Election Commission also noted that the incident posed a challenge to law and order.

At the meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Elections Commission, Nimal Punchihewa, it was also observed that the incident damages the confidence the public have on their representatives.

The Commission also noted that the prison incident raises doubts in the minds of the public on democracy and free and fair elections.

As a result, the Commission has decided to urge the Speaker to take appropriate action to reinforce public confidence on public representatives.