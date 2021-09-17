UK to move Sri Lanka from red to amber list

The United Kingdom has decided to move Sri Lanka from the red to the amber list for travellers.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that from 4am on Wednesday 22 September Sri Lanka will move to the amber list for entering England.

Accordingly, anyone entering England from Sri Lanka from 22 September will require to take a take a COVID-19 test in the 3 days before traveling to England, book and pay for COVID-19 tests to be taken after arrival in England and complete a passenger locator form.

After arriving in England, travellers on the amber list must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2. This applies if the traveller is not fully vaccinated under either the UK vaccination programme, the UK vaccine programme overseas or an approved vaccination programme in Europe or the USA.

If the traveller does not qualify under the fully vaccinated rules, on arrival in England they must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days, take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

If they are in England for less than 10 days, they will need to quarantine for the time they are in the UK. They will need to book day 2 and day 8 travel tests. They will only need to take the tests if they are still in England. (Colombo Gazette)