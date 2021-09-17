Rishad’s wife and father-in-law granted bail

The wife of Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen and his father-in-law have been granted bail over the death of a 16-year-old domestic worker.

Bathiudeen, his wife and father-in-law had been remanded until today (17th September) over the death of the girl.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered that Bathiudeen continue to be kept in remand and granted bail to his wife and father-in-law.

Bathiudeen’s brother-in-law and the broker who had brought the girl to the former Minister’s residence were released on bail earlier this month.

The wife and father-in-law of the Parliamentarian and a broker were arrested in July over the death of the 16-year-old girl at his residence in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)