Quarantine curfew extended till 1st October

The quarantine curfew has been extended till 1st October, the President’s Office said.

The President’s Office said the curfew has been extended till 4am on 1st October.

The decision to extend the curfew was taken at the Covid Task Force meeting held today chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The curfew was to be lifted on Tuesday 21st September and certain restrictions were to be introduced.

However some medical experts had requested that the curfew be extended.

The Government had said this week that there has been a drop in the number of Covid related deaths as a result of the quarantine curfew.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the authorities expect a big improvement in the situation by the end of this month. (Colombo Gazette)