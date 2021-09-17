President instructs IGP to strictly enforce lockdown

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickramaratne to strictly enforce the lockdown.

The President’s Office said that Rajapaksa instructed the IGP to take action against those who do not comply with the health recommendations and violate the quarantine curfew.

It had been decided today to extend the quarantine curfew imposed in the country until 4.00 am on 01st October.

The decision was taken at the online meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (17).

Emphasising the need to maintain the functioning of essential public services such as the Department of Motor Traffic and the Land Registry, the President said that the Heads of the respective institutions should take necessary decisions in this regard.

Meanwhile, specialist Dr. Prasanna Gunasena and Prof. Neelika Malavige said that some youth prefer only selected vaccines.

But, they said the youth must be encouraged to obtain any available vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)