Pfizer jab for those aged 15-19 and children with disabilities

By Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam)

The Pfizer vaccine is to be administered on those aged between 15-19 and children above 12 years with disabilities.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said the decision was taken at the Covid Task Force meeting today.

He said that the decision was taken after obtaining medical advise locally and by studying the vaccination process overseas.

Channa Jayasumana said that Sri Lanka has ordered more stocks of the Pfizer vaccine to administer on children.

The State Minister said the vaccines are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka over the next two weeks.

As a result, he said the vaccination of children is expected to commence in a week. (Colombo Gazette)