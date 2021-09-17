Ninety suspected adverse events after Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccinations were reported as of Aug 31, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Sep 16).

Among the 90 reports were five “serious reports”, said the HSA in a safety update on COVID-19 vaccinations.

These included one report each of Bell’s Palsy, serious allergic reaction and vertigo with ringing of the ears, as well as two reports of anaphylaxis.

Bell’s Palsy is caused by inflammation of the facial nerve and is a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles, while anaphylaxis is a rare and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur after vaccination.

As of Aug 31, more than 168,400 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered in Singapore.

An adverse event is classified as serious when the event resulted in hospitalisation or extended stay in hospital, resulted in a significant reduction in functioning level or a disability, resulted in a life-threatening illness or death, resulted in birth defects or is a medically important event, said HSA.

Overall, the suspected adverse events to the Sinovac vaccine “were consistent with those typically observed following vaccination”, said HSA, adding that it will continue to monitor the events.

The Sinovac vaccine was made available at designated clinics from Jun 18, after it was placed on HSA’s special access route on Jun 2.

In the update, HSA also said that as of Aug 31, it has received 11,737 suspected adverse effect reports associated with the use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

These reports make up 0.13 per cent of the more than 8.7 million doses administered as of Aug 31.

The most commonly reported adverse effects were “consistent with those typically observed following vaccination” and were “generally resolved within a few days”, said HSA.

They include dizziness, shortness of breath, chest tightness, palpitations, injection site reactions such as pain and swelling, fever and allergic reactions such as rash, itch, hives and swelling of eyelids, face and lips.

Among the reports were 498 cases that were classified as serious adverse events, said HSA in the update. This made up 0.006 per cent of doses administered. Of the cases, 72 were reports of anaphylaxis and 49 were reports of other severe allergic reactions. All the patients who reported anaphylaxis were reported to have recovered after medical treatment, said HSA. “The incidence rate of anaphylaxis reported locally with the vaccines is about 0.87 per 100,000 doses administered, which is similar to the incidence rates reported overseas,” it said.