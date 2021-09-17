Inner Wheel Club of Colombo supports New Covid HDU at Base Hospital Thambuththegama

The Inner Wheel Club of Colombo gifted a Remed Bi-level Ventilator and a supply of NRB Masks to the newly set up national level Covid High Dependency Unit (HDU) at the Base Hospital Thabuththegama recently.

The third wave of the Covid -19 pandemic saw a considerable number of patients with the infection oxygen dependant and requiring breathing support. The 24 bedded HDU was set up at the Hospital to treat such patients. The equipment will benefit patients from all over Sri Lanka, as this is a National level HDU set up to treat Covid-19 patients.

The project was the Clubs’ first in the new Inner Wheel Year which began in July and was made possible with the generosity of its members in memory of the dearly departed members of the club.

Inner Wheel is an International Women’s organisation to foster friendship, service & understanding. Founded in Machester and a membership over 100,000 in more than 100 countries around the globe.

The Inner Wheel Club of Colombo with a rich history of 55 years is one of the most vibrant clubs in District 322 Sri Lanka, over the years it has carried out many noteworthy projects for the benefit of the community at large.