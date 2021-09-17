Imperial College of Business Studies (ICBS) brings four informative webinars to help students plan their educational pathway for a successful career

Imperial College of Business Studies (ICBS), one of the fastest growing education providers in Sri Lanka, is organising a Webinar Series that will help students match their skills, capabilities, and career needs with the right qualification offered by them.

The first webinar titled “Career Counselling with EduOne” will take place from 10am to 11am on 18th September and will help student find the perfect career based on their passion, skills and capabilities. Students can understand the importance of proper career counselling and how it can shape their future. Importance of identifying the job market and future demands in a fast-changing world will be addressed while psychometric tools will be utilized to identify students’ career prospects with proven results.

The second webinar, titled “CIMA – Info Webinar”, is set from 3pm to 4pm on 18th September and provides insights on the how and why CIMA is a futuristic professional qualification. Students can learn about the importance of professional qualifications, how CIMA cultivates decision making skills and how it relates to any candidate representing any field.

“1 Degree 12 Qualifications” is the third webinar of the series and will take place from 10am to 11am on 19th September. The webinar provides information on why ICBS’ BA (Hons) International Business and Finance is a futuristic academic qualification that is recognized by the World Education Services (WES) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) and how it equips students with exemptions for vital professional qualifications. They can learn more about how the programme is the most affordable, cost and time saving method to multi-qualify and why it is accepted for postgraduate studies and PR opportunities abroad.

The fourth webinar in the series is scheduled from 3pm to 4pm on 19th September and focuses on the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA), a cost saving qualification for students to transfer abroad for the final year of a degree. SQA is accepted by many universities across the world notably in countries such as UK, Canada, USA, Australia and New Zealand. Students can find out details about the international recognition for SQA and how it can save both time and money in their pursuit of world-class higher education.

Since its inception, ICBS has established itself as a leading Business School in Sri Lanka and has coached over 50,000 students to date. ICBS was accredited by CIMA (UK) as a ‘Learning Partner Institute’ in 2004 and is also a Gold Approved Learning Partner (ALP) of ACCA. With a branch in Kandy also accredited as a Learning Partner Institute in 2013, ICBS became the only institute in South East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa to have 2 Premium Learning Partner Institutes. It is the only Business School in Sri Lanka with global exposure having partnerships in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan.