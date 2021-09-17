Defence Ministry asserts no threat to BIA

The Ministry of Defence today asserted that there was no threat to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and that an email warning of an attack was fake.

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) said that the public do not need to panic over the email.

He said that the defence and law enforcing agencies are continuing to maintain security and will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace.

Security was beefed up at the Bandaranaike International Airport after an email was received warning of attacks.

BIA officials said that operations at the airport are ongoing as usual while security has been tightened. (Colombo Gazette)