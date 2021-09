Another suspect has been arrested over the grenade found at Lanka Hospital.

The Police said the suspect was arrested in Kurunegala.

Earlier, a suspect from Trincomalee was also arrested over the discovery of the grenade at Lanka Hospital.

The grenade was found inside the toilet of Lanka Hospital in Colombo.

The grenade was found inside the toilet on the first floor of the hospital in Narahenpita.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)